Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: MPs allege mismatch in rice provided by Centre and distributed in State

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR August 04, 2022 21:50 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:50 IST

Continuing to mount pressure on the Union Government in the ongoing monsoon session, the YSRCP MPs, Margani Bharat, Vanga Geetha and N. Reddappa, said on Thursday that there was a huge mismatch between the provision of rice from the Centre and the actual distribution from the states to the people.

“There is a gross misinterpretation of facts here. While there are 1.54 crore BPL families in the State, the Centre is providing rice to only 89 lakh BPL card-holders, and the State is providing rice to an additional 56 lakh families,” they said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a bold decision to provide rice to every family by spending an additional ₹3,000 crore every year. While the Centre is providing rice to 76% per cent of the population in Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, it is providing only to 60% of the population in Andhra Pradesh,” they alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Bharat further said that Andhra Pradesh was the only State which was ensuring door-delivery of rice to the card-holders, and added that quality rice was being provided to the beneficiaries.

Ms. Geetha said that door-delivery of provisions under the PDS was an unique idea to ensure transparency and accountability.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
politics
Read more...