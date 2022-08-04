Andhra Pradesh: MPs allege mismatch in rice provided by Centre and distributed in State

‘While there are 1.54 crore BPL families in State, the Centre is providing rice to only 89 lakh card-holders’

Continuing to mount pressure on the Union Government in the ongoing monsoon session, the YSRCP MPs, Margani Bharat, Vanga Geetha and N. Reddappa, said on Thursday that there was a huge mismatch between the provision of rice from the Centre and the actual distribution from the states to the people.

“There is a gross misinterpretation of facts here. While there are 1.54 crore BPL families in the State, the Centre is providing rice to only 89 lakh BPL card-holders, and the State is providing rice to an additional 56 lakh families,” they said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a bold decision to provide rice to every family by spending an additional ₹3,000 crore every year. While the Centre is providing rice to 76% per cent of the population in Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, it is providing only to 60% of the population in Andhra Pradesh,” they alleged.

Mr. Bharat further said that Andhra Pradesh was the only State which was ensuring door-delivery of rice to the card-holders, and added that quality rice was being provided to the beneficiaries.

Ms. Geetha said that door-delivery of provisions under the PDS was an unique idea to ensure transparency and accountability.