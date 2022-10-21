Andhra Pradesh: MP M. Gurumoorthy urges Centre to set up data institute and planetarium in Tirupati

He submits a representation to this effect to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is at Tirumala to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 21, 2022 20:38 IST

Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy formally calling on Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy has appealed to the Central government to set up a planetarium and a data institute in Tirupati.

Dr. Gurumoorthy formally submitted a representation to this effect to the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman here on October 21(Friday) who is on her three-day pilgrimage to Tirumala.

The plea for a data-driven centre comes in the wake of the world undergoing digital transformation, integrating digital technology into every possible sector. “Being a sub-continent, India needs a data-driven institute for supporting the Finance Ministry and executing Economic Intelligence Service, which is pivotal to support the transformation happening in our nation,” he observed.

Similarly, he also sought establishment of a planetarium in Tirupati with advanced technology to access the deep space, for training in celestial navigation and astronomy. He also pointed out that the existing planetarium at Regional Science Centre here can be modified to suit the advancements.

