Andhra Pradesh: MP asks civic bodies to undertake eco-friendly activities

Collector M. Venugopal Reddy flags off a rally in Guntur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

June 05, 2022 22:09 IST

Awareness meetings marks World Environment Day

Member of Parliament Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy has said that urban local bodies should undertake environment-friendly activities in a mission mode to achieve the goals set under the ‘Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam’ .

Mr. Ayodhya Rami Reddy was speaking at a programme organised at Pedakakani on the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday. Awareness rallies and meetings marked the celebrations. Collector M. Venugopal Reddy flagged off a rally in Guntur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The world is facing the consequences of greenhouse gas emission and pollution. We must strive for increase the green cover in the State,” said the MP.

Mr. Venugopal Reddy planted saplings at EVM godown of the RDO office. Swach Andhra Corporation Managing Director Sampath Kumar, Joint Collector G. Raja Kumari were also present on the occasion.