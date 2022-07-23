Andhra Pradesh mounts vigil as discharge of floodwaters rise at Bhadrachalam and Perur 

Moderate to heavy rain forecast at isolated places across the State in the next 24 hours

The discharge of floodwater at Bhadrachalam and Perur in Telangana stood at 9,47,982 cusecs and 7,80,200 cusecs respectively at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

As the water levels were rising there, the Andhra Pradesh government mounted vigil at its projects to meet any contingency.

The discharge at Polavaram was 6,83,846 cusecs at the current level of 23.37 metres and it was falling. The discharge at Dummugudem was at 11,47,940 cusecs and falling. The discharge at Konta was about 48,599 cusecs due to the effect of the backwaters.

CWC caution

The Central Water Commission (CWC) warned of continuous rains upstream of the Godavari and sounded an alert about the release of water from the Sripada Yellampalli and Lakshmi barrages.

Under the prevailing situation, the Andhra Pradesh government continues to cope with the impact of floods in the Godavari river basin, with due focus on the Polavaram project and Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast moderate to heavy rain in the next 24 hours at isolated places in all the 26 districts, including Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Eluru, Konaseema, Kakinada, and East and West Godavari that were severely affected by the swollen Godavari and its tributaries.

Moderate rainfall is expected to continue in the following sub-basins of the Godavari: Indravati, Wainganga, Pranahita, Wardha, Manjira, and Godavari lower, Godavari upper and Godavari middle, according to a status report released to the media.

The inflow and outflow at the Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at 9 a.m. on Saturday stood at 10,38,292 cusecs. The inflow and outflow at Sitarama Lift Irrigation project and Sammakka and Lakshmi barrages were 11,47,940, 7,80,200 and 5,66,570 cusecs respectively.

The report said heavy rains and floods affected a population of 3,60,468 in the aforementioned six districts, with the people in Eluru, ASR and Konaseema bearing the brunt.

The National and State Disaster Response Forces, the police, and the Naval personnel took part in the rescue and relief operations.