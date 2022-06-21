Andhra Pradesh: Mount pressure on BJP for SCS status, Samiti urges CM

‘Support BJP’s nominee in Presidential poll, only if the status is granted’

Andhra Pradesh Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to support the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) nominee in the Presidential election only on the condition that Special Category Status (SCS) status is accorded to the State.

“Andra Pradesh and Telangana have 7% to 8% vote share in the electoral college. The YSRCP and TRS may play key roles in the Presidential elections. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy must speak to his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also in favour of SCS status to Andhra Pradesh,” Samiti leader Chalasani Srinivas told the media here on Tuesday.

He said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should mount pressure on the BJP. “The YSRCP should make it clear that it would support the BJP’s nominee, only if the SCS is accorded to Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Opposition parties such as the TDP, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Left parties were ready to extend support to the cause. TDP national president N. Chandrababau Naidu and his JSP counterpart Pawan Kalyan have already announced that they would fight for the SCS status, said Mr. Srinivas.

Samiti leader Donepudi Sankar was also present on the occasion.