Andhra Pradesh: Motorcycles worth ₹26 lakh recovered, 2 arrested in Chittoor

Police personnel producing the arrested persons and recovered motorcycles at Chittoor on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

June 29, 2022 02:29 IST

The Chittoor urban police on Tuesday nabbed two youth from Vellore in Tamil Nadu and recovered 20 motorcycles worth about ₹26 lakh, including six high-end bikes, from a forest-fringe location on the Chittoor-T.N. border.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that four members of an inter-State gang were trying to sneak into Tamil Nadu on two stolen bikes from Chittoor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off, a special party led by the I-Town police went to the spot and began checking vehicles. Around 2. a.m., the youth reportedly took a U-turn and tried to flee towards Chittoor on seeing the police personnel at Reddigunta junction. After a chase, the police could apprehend two of them, while two others had escaped under cover of darkness.

The two arrested were identified as Siva Sankar (26) and Vasanth of Katpadi of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. Their modus operandi was to steal brand new bikes from Chittoor and surrounding areas and dispose them of in Tamil Nadu at throwaway prices.

On interrogation, the duo confessed to having stolen vehicles, and led the personnel to a hideout at a forest-fringe location nearby where the police recovered 20 bikes, most of which were stolen from Chittoor limits in the last few weeks.

Cash of ₹3,000 was also seized from the youth in a robbery case under Puthalapattu police station limits a couple of days ago. The duo was remanded. A search party was formed to track down the elusive members of the gang.