Andhra Pradesh: Mothugudem Sub-Inspector absconds as his links with ganja traders surface on Andhra-Odisha border 

Police teams are searching for him and a case has also been registered, says Chintoor ASP

April 22, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

The Chintoor police have launched a search for Mothugudem Sub-Inspector V. Sattibabu, who has been absconding after he was called for the investigation over his alleged links with the ganja traders, on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. 

In Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitaramaraju District, Mothugudem is one of the strategic areas for the ganja traders in the Naxal-hit Andhra-Odisha State borders. 

“There are some allegations against Sattibabu that he took a bribe from the people who are associated with the ganja trade. On April 22, he absconded while going to Chintoor to attend the investigation,” Chintoor Assistant Superintendent of Police K.V. Maheswara Reddy told The Hindu

“Our teams are now searching for the Sub-Inspector. A case has also been registered against Sattibabu,” said Mr. Maheswara Reddy.

