Andhra Pradesh: Mothers paid ₹61.73 crore tailoring charges for school uniforms

Under Vidya Kanuka, students are given kits comprising, among others, three pairs of uniforms

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 10, 2022 19:45 IST

State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha S. Suresh Kumar said on Saturday that a sum of ₹61.73 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 43,06,032 mothers towards tailoring charges for three pairs of school uniform material to their children under the State-sponsored Jagananna Vidya Kanuka for the academic year 2021-22.

In a statement, Mr. Suresh Kumar said ₹120 stitching charges had been allocated for students of Classes 1 to 8, and for students of Classes 9 and 10, the amount was ₹240 each.

He said, to encourage parents to send their children to school, the government had introduced a slew of welfare measures to ensure that children of all sections had access to quality education.

Under Vidya Kanuka programme, children were given school kits comprising uniform cloth material for three pairs, a pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, a belt, notebooks, workbooks, textbooks and pictorial books, and a dictionary, besides a school bag.

