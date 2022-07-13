Andhra Pradesh: More than 80% appear for EdCET, LAWCET

The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET), Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law CET (PGLCET) conducted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) across the State passed off peacefully on Wednesday.

The EdCET was conducted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for admission into E.Ed and B.Ed (Special Education) programmes.

Of the 13,978 registered candidates, 11,384 attended the test at 71 examination centres across 24 districts, marking 81.44% attendance.

Similarly, 15,709 candidates had applied for LAWCET in the three-year, five-year and PG categories, which witnessed 84% attendance. The test was conducted at 80 centres in the online mode across the State.