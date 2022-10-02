Andhra Pradesh: More than 4 lakh devotees took part in Tirumala Brahmotsavams, says DGP

Rajendranath Reddy Prays at Kanaka Durga temple

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 02, 2022 23:29 IST

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that more than four lakh devotees participated in the annual Brahmotsavams of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

Mr. Reddy visited the Kanak Durga temple on the Moola Nakshatram day on Sunday and performed pujas.

The DGP told the media that the Garuda Seva was performed on a grand scale at the Tirumala temple and that the police had made the necessary arrangements for pilgrims.

The police and the endowments officials have made elaborate arrangements atop Indrakeeladri, the DGP said. The temple authorities offered prasadam and teertham to the DGP.

