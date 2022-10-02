Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: More than 4 lakh devotees took part in Tirumala Brahmotsavams, says DGP

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy has said that more than four lakh devotees participated in the annual Brahmotsavams of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

Mr. Reddy visited the Kanak Durga temple on the Moola Nakshatram day on Sunday and performed pujas.

The DGP told the media that the Garuda Seva was performed on a grand scale at the Tirumala temple and that the police had made the necessary arrangements for pilgrims.

The police and the endowments officials have made elaborate arrangements atop Indrakeeladri, the DGP said. The temple authorities offered prasadam and teertham to the DGP.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Tirupati
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2022 11:31:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-more-than-4-lakh-devotees-took-part-in-tirumala-brahmotsavams-says-dgp/article65964205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY