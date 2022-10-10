Andhra Pradesh: More than 2 lakh devotees expected to participate in Sirimanotsavam on October 11

The annual festival of the Pydimamba temple remained a low-key affair in 2020 and 2021 owing to COVID-19 pandemic

The Pydimamba temple in Vizianagaram wearing a festive look on Monday, ahead of the celebrations. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The annual festival of the Pydimamba temple remained a low-key affair in 2020 and 2021 owing to COVID-19 pandemic

More than 2 lakh devotees are expected to take part in the Sirimanotsavam of the Pydimamba temple in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

The annual procession which attracts devotees from Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha remained a low-key affair in 2020 and 2021 owing to the restrictions imposed in view of coronavirus pandemic.

As a part of the rituals, temple priest Bantupalli Venkata Rao will perch atop the Siri Manu ( sacred trunk) and bless the devotees. Paladhara, Enugu Radham and others will also follow the Siri Manu . The procession is expected to begin between 3.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and culminate at around 5 p.m.

3,000 police personnel deployed

Visakhapatnam Range DIG S. Harikrishna and Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M. Deepika are monitoring the security and traffic arrangements. More than 3,000 police personnel have been deployed for the festival.

Meanwhile, Minister for Endowments K. Satyanarayana on Monday participated in the Tholellu Utsavam, the festival that precedes the Sirimanotsavam . Hereditary trustee and former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju visited the temple and offered prayers on the occasion.

People from different parts of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and other places thronged the Fort City to participate in Vizianagaram Utsavalu that began on Sunday. All venues including Vizinagaram Fort, Ayodhya Maidan, Sri Rajamannar temple, Ananda Gajapathi auditoruim, Kalabharati auditorium wore a festive look on Monday with exhibitions, cultural and spiritual activities.

Vizinaagaram Collector A .Suryakumari, Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok and other senior officials monitored the arrangements.