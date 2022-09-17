Andhra Pradesh: More PCC slots released at Vijayawada, Tirupati passport offices

Applicants advised against approaching agents for the purpose

The Regional Passport Office, Vijayawada, has released additional appointment slots for Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) applicants at the Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) in Vijayawada and Tirupati to cater to more applicants.

In a release on Saturday, Passport Officer, Vijayawada, D.S.S. Srinivasa Rao, said the Ministry of External Affairs was taking a series of steps to address the issue of PCC slots availability under the RPO, Vijayawada.

As part of it, the Ministry decided to release additional 1,050 PCC appointment slots in PSK-Vijayawada and 840 PCC slots in PSK-Tirupati between September 19 and October 6.

The slots are available for booking from Saturday and all the applicants have to visit passportindia.gov.in and book or reschedule their appointments as required.

Mr. Rao asked the applicants not to approach any agent for slot bookings as the government has not authorised any agent for the purpose.