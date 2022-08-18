Andhra Pradesh: ‘More awareness needed on blood donation in rural areas’

K Srinivasa Rao August 18, 2022 19:35 IST

Volunteers donating blood at a camp at MR Government Hospital in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Blood banks get 300 units per month when compared to the demand of 500 units, says official

Expressing concern over the widening demand-supply gap with regard to blood, Vizianagaram District Blood Bank Medical Officer B. Satya Srinivas on Thursday suggested that more awareness should be created about blood donation in semi-urban areas and villages. Vizianagaram Youth Foundation president Shaik Iltamash and around 30 members donated blood at a camp held at MR Government Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Srinivas said that the blood banks in the district needed at least 500 units per month, while the supply was only 300 units. He said staff of blood storage points in various places including Gajapathinagaram, Kothavalasa, Bobbili and other places had been instructed to organise more camps. Mr. Iltamash assured the blood bank that his association would strive hard to hold camps in rural. Lok Satta Party State president Bhieesetti Babji urged the government to use the services of village, ward secretariat staff and volunteers to organise blood donation camps in the district.



