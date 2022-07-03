Modi to launch Alluri’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations in Bhimavaram today

Bomb disposal squad checking the areas near Gannavaram airport near Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

July 03, 2022 20:35 IST

A posse of 3,000 police personnel deployed for programme, says DGP

Fool-proof arrangements have been made at Chinna Amiram village in Kalla mandal of West Godavari district, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the 125 th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju on Monday (July 4).

The year-long celebrations will be organised at Mogallu and Narsapuram, where Sitharama Raju had studied, and at Chintapalli, Krishna Devi Peta, Pandrangi, Rajavommangi, Addateegala, Devipatnam and other places where he had fought in the forests against the British rulers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Modi is scheduled to arrive at Gannavaram airport around 10 a.m. on Monday, and reach Chinna Amiram village by a helicopter.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy and others are scheduled to participate in the programme.

Tight security

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the helipad, meeting venue and at A.S.R. Nagar where a statue of Sitharama Raju would be unveiled by the Prime Minister.

Security has been tightened at Kalla, Undi, Veeravasaram, Akiveedu, Palakoderu, Palakollu, Narsapuram and other mandals of West Godavari district to prevent any untoward incident.

Collector P. Prasanthi said alternative arrangements had been made keeping in view the rain forecast and bad weather conditions.

Police forces have been deployed at Gannavaram airport, and along the National Highway at Hanuman Junction, Eluru and Narayanapuram towards Bhimavaram.

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, who reviewed the security arrangements on Sunday, said a pose of 3,000 police personnel including 14 IPS officers have been deployed for Prime Minister’s programme.

Transport

More than 1,000 buses have been arranged from Attili, Iragavaram, Mogalturu, Tadepalligudem, Yalamanchili, Ganapavaram, Achanta, Penugonda, Poduru, Penumantra, Tanuku and the nearby mandals in West and East Godavari districts.

More than 5,000 cars and other vehicles are expected to arrive. The officials have set up 10 parking places at Kalla and on the outskirts of Bhimavaram.

Meanwhile, Bhimavaram, the headquarters of West Godavari district and the nearby mandals have been decked up the celebrations. The police and the Special Protection Group (SPG) conducted a trial run at the venue for public meeting.

Bomb disposal and sniffer dog squads checked the venue, roadsides and the canal bunds. Police forces have been deployed at all vital junctions in the district.