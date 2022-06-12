Andhra Pradesh: Modi to kick-start 125th birth anniversary fete of Alluri on July 4

He will also unveil a 30-foot statue of the revolutionary freedom fighter on that day

Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy browsing a book at the 125-year-old library, at Kumudavalli village in West Godavari district on Sunday.

He will also unveil a 30-foot statue of the revolutionary freedom fighter on that day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 125 th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju in Bhimavaram on July 4.

“The year-long nation-wide celebrations will be kick-started from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh,” said Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday.

Mr. Kishan Reddy visited Mogallu village of Palakoderu mandal, the native of Sitharama Raju, and paid rich tributes to him by garlanding his statue at the Alluri Dhyana Mandir. Later, he garlanded the statue of ECIL founder A.S. Rao in the village.

The Prime Minister would also unveil a 30-foot statue of the freedom fighter and addressing a public meeting on July 4, Mr. Kishan Reddy said.

The Union Minister visited the historic library established 125 years ago at Kumudavalli village, and enquired about the literature available there. Later, he interacted with the locals at Mogallu.

Special prayers

The Minister, along with Endowments Minister K. Satyanarayana, Undi MLA M. Ramaraju, and BJP State president Somu Veerraju, visited Sri Mavullamma Ammavari temple and offered special prayers.

Temple executive officer D. Ramavara Prasad and chairman M. Nageswara Rao offered them ‘prasadam’.

After attending a meeting with the officials, the Union Minister took part in the party’s district committee meeting.

Collector P. Prasanthi, former Minister K. Srinivas, Kshatriya Corporation chairman P. Sarraju, sarpanch M. Krishna Kumari, and members of the Alluri Sitharama Raju Kshatriya Yuvajana Sangham were present.