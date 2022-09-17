Andhra Pradesh: Modi is a visionary, says Kanna

‘India has emerged as a force to reckon with under his leadership’

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 17, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders at a blood donation camp organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a visionary, under whose stewardship India achieved all-round development in the last decade.

The economy, which was crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, was back on the rails due to the Modi government’s effective interventions, he asserted.

Speaking at Mr. Modi’s birthday celebrations at the State party office here on Saturday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that “the Prime Minister is a rare politician who is dedicated to nation-building and welfare of the masses, the results of which can be seen.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was because of Mr. Modi that India emerged as a force to reckon with, he stated.

Earlier, scores of BJP activists donated blood at a camp organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on the occasion. They also organised various service activities.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

BJP leaders B. Siva Narayana, A. Nagendra and Nagabhushanam and BJYM leaders R. Harish and M. Vamsi, Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji and Mahila Morcha leaders Ratna Kumari and Nagalakshmi were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app