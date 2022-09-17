Andhra Pradesh: Modi is a visionary, says Kanna

BJP leaders at a blood donation camp organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a visionary, under whose stewardship India achieved all-round development in the last decade.

The economy, which was crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, was back on the rails due to the Modi government’s effective interventions, he asserted.

Speaking at Mr. Modi’s birthday celebrations at the State party office here on Saturday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that “the Prime Minister is a rare politician who is dedicated to nation-building and welfare of the masses, the results of which can be seen.”

It was because of Mr. Modi that India emerged as a force to reckon with, he stated.

Earlier, scores of BJP activists donated blood at a camp organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on the occasion. They also organised various service activities.

BJP leaders B. Siva Narayana, A. Nagendra and Nagabhushanam and BJYM leaders R. Harish and M. Vamsi, Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji and Mahila Morcha leaders Ratna Kumari and Nagalakshmi were present.