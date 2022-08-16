Andhra Pradesh: modernisation of Godavari canal system will be given priority to tackle flash floods in future, says Minister

‘Steps will also be taken to strengthen flood banks’

Staff Reporter Kakinada
August 16, 2022 19:37 IST

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna speaking at the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting in Kakinada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday stated that modernisation of Godavari canal system and strengthening of flood banks would be given a priority to tackle flash floods in future. 

Addressing the gathering of ZPTC members and the public representatives at the Zilla Parishad General Body meeting here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said, “The State government is preparing to strengthen the existing facilities to tackle the floods in future in the Godavari.” 

The ZP General Body consists of ZPTC members of Kakinada, Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. 

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and other public representatives promised to address the grievances of the tenant farmers. 

ZP Chairperson Vipparthi Venu Gopala Rao, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla, Kakinada Collector Krithika Shukla and other officials were present.

