Andhra Pradesh: Mobile medical units to conduct cancer awareness camps

Grace Cancer Foundation, in association with A.P. FiberNet, organises awareness rally

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
October 09, 2022 18:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, and A.P. FiberNet Chairman P. Gowtham Reddy taking part in a cancer awareness rally in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grace Cancer Foundation, in association with the A.P. FiberNet, organised a cancer awareness rally here on Sunday.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, along with MLA Malladi Vishnu and A.P. FiberNet Chairman P. Gowtham Reddy, flagged off the 5K and 2K rallies on the BRTS Road. Students of various institutions participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said awareness camps would be conducted in educational institutions and through mobile medical units across the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts said many were succumbing to various cancers in India, and more than 22% of smokers were among the patients.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the last eight years, more than 700 cancer screening camps were conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Karnataka. More than 10,000 people were diagnosed with cancer during such camps. Medical aid was being given to them, said Grace Cancer Foundation representatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
cancer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app