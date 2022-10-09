Andhra Pradesh: Mobile medical units to conduct cancer awareness camps

Grace Cancer Foundation, in association with A.P. FiberNet, organises awareness rally

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, and A.P. FiberNet Chairman P. Gowtham Reddy taking part in a cancer awareness rally in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Grace Cancer Foundation, in association with the A.P. FiberNet, organised a cancer awareness rally here on Sunday.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, along with MLA Malladi Vishnu and A.P. FiberNet Chairman P. Gowtham Reddy, flagged off the 5K and 2K rallies on the BRTS Road. Students of various institutions participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said awareness camps would be conducted in educational institutions and through mobile medical units across the State.

Experts said many were succumbing to various cancers in India, and more than 22% of smokers were among the patients.

In the last eight years, more than 700 cancer screening camps were conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Karnataka. More than 10,000 people were diagnosed with cancer during such camps. Medical aid was being given to them, said Grace Cancer Foundation representatives.