Andhra Pradesh: Mobile app planned for booking OP slot in TTD hospitals

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy interacting with patients during his visit to Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic Hospital in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to develop a mobile application for patients intending to book out-patient (OP) slots online, especially for the Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD).

The hospital is thronged by patients from across India and hence there is a long waiting period. TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who inspected various hospitals under the umbrella of the temple trust board, along with Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, BIRRD Special Officer Reddeppa Reddy and SV Ayurvedic College principal P. Muralikrishna on Thursday, wanted the IT wing to develop a mobile application to facilitate booking OP slots.

He also asked the officials to develop a state-of-the-art laboratory and a blood bank, and expedite the process of purchasing modern equipment through tendering process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Dharma Reddy asked the authorities concerned to ensure supply of hygienic and nutritious food to patients and their attendants. He launched a fully-automated biochemistry machine worth ₹5 lakh, donated by Kataru Subramanyam to the TTD.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Dharma Reddy vuisited SV Ayurvedic Hospital and sought feedback from the patients. He asked the engineering officials to complete the construction of dining hall for the hostel students at the earliest.

NAAC certification

Meanwhile, TTD Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi called for sincere efforts by the education and engineering officials to secure NAAC ‘A’ certification for Sri Govindaraja Swamy Arts College and NBA recognition for Sri Padmavati Women’s Polytechnic.

Reviewing the progress of the developmental activities undertaken in the colleges at a meeting, she fixed August 31 deadline for completion of all pending works, ahead of the visit of peer teams in September. She asked Devasthanam Educational Officer C. Govindarajan to prepare a presentation on the colleges ahead of the visit of the officials.