Andhra Pradesh: MLC Udaya Bhaskar gets interim bail in Dalit youth murder case

A local court on Monday granted a three-day interim bail to MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar to perform the last rites of his mother. Mr. Udaya Bhaskar's mother Manga Ratnam passed away on Sunday.

Mr. Udaya Bhaskar was on judicial remand in the Rajahmundry Central Prison on charges of murdering of a 19-year-old Dalit youth, Veedhi Subramanyam, in Kakinada on May 19. Mr. Udaya Bhaskar was granted the bail on a condition that he should not leave his village during the bail period.