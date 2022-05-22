Andhra Pradesh: MLC to be taken into custody on charges of murder

Kakinada SP M. Raveendranath Babu on Saturday said that YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar would be taken into custody on charges of murder and atrocity under the SC and ST Atrocity Act 1989 in the suspicious death of Dalit youth Veedhi Subramanyam.

In a late night press meet, Mr. Babu said the MLC was now the prime accused in the case. The Sections in the case registered in Sarpavaram police station would be altered with IPC 302 and atrocity under the SC and ST Atrocity Act based on the inquest statements of the deceased’s parents and wife.

On June 20, the police registered a case, stating that the cause of death of the youth was ‘unnatural’. The youth was former driver of the MLC and quit from the job some time ago.

“Cases will be registered against Mr. Ananta Udaya Bhaskar once the post-mortem is completed. Meanwhile, Mr. Uday Bhaskar will be taken into the custody for investigation”, said Mr. Babu. The post-mortem is likely to be done on Sunday.

The investigation has been delayed as the family of the youth did not register their inquest statement till Saturday evening, the SP added.