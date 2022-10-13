Andhra Pradesh MLC polls: Employees’ bodies back student leader Rayapati Jagadeesh

State Government Employees’ Union and State Secretariat Employees’ Association extend their support to Jagadeesh’s candidature for East Rayalaseema Graduates’ constituency

The Hindu Bureau ONGOLE
October 13, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh government employees on Thursday extended support to the candidature of Andhra Pradesh Vidhyarthi Joint Action Committee Sate president Rayapati Jagadeesh for the MLC elections from the East Rayalaseema Graduates’ constituency.

Members of the State Government Employees’ Union and State Secretariat Employees’ Association pledged their support to the student leader, whose name has been proposed by student leaders from universities in the south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Youth representation in the State Legislative Council has been poor hitherto, said Mr. Jagadeesh, while calling on Union leader Ch. Kiran Kumar Reddy and other leaders at the Collectorate. He promised to take up in the Council the demands of employees including pay hike and promotions, if elected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Ongole

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app