Andhra Pradesh MLC polls: Employees’ bodies back student leader Rayapati Jagadeesh

Andhra Pradesh government employees on Thursday extended support to the candidature of Andhra Pradesh Vidhyarthi Joint Action Committee Sate president Rayapati Jagadeesh for the MLC elections from the East Rayalaseema Graduates’ constituency.

Members of the State Government Employees’ Union and State Secretariat Employees’ Association pledged their support to the student leader, whose name has been proposed by student leaders from universities in the south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

Youth representation in the State Legislative Council has been poor hitherto, said Mr. Jagadeesh, while calling on Union leader Ch. Kiran Kumar Reddy and other leaders at the Collectorate. He promised to take up in the Council the demands of employees including pay hike and promotions, if elected.


