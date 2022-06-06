Andhra Pradesh: MLC finds fault with Kodandaram, Haragopal visiting Amaravati farmers

Dokka says the intellectuals fell into the trap of Chandrababu Naidu

MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad has found fault with activists M. Kodandaram and G. Haragopal for visiting the protest camp of Amaravati farmers on completing 900 days of their agitation, and said they extended support without knowing the facts.

Speaking to media at the party central office here on Sunday, the MLC alleged that Dalit farmers were cheated during land pooling in the previous government and questioned how could the visiting activists term Amaravati as Dalits’ capital. He reminded how Prof. Kodandaram and Prof. Haragopal opposed the policies of Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu with regard to lands of capital region farmers.

He said Prof. Kodandaram and Prof. Haragopal fell in the trap of Mr. Naidu and questioned how could they support Mr. Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan who did not condemn the attack on the houses of a Dalit Minister and a BC MLA during the violence in Amalapuram over renaming Konaseema district after B.R. Ambedkar.

Mr. Varaprasad said it is unfortunate that these “intellectuals” had shared dais with someone who didn’t encourage giving prominence to poor and Dalits in posts. He listed out the welfare activities being implemented for weaker sections in the State and questioned if these intellectuals were not able to see them. He said they also might have forget the benefits being provided to the farmers of capital region by the State government.