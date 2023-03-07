ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: MLC elections are semi-finals of the general elections in 2024, says Y.V. Subbba Reddy

March 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - VISKHAPATNAM

The YSRCP leader exhorts people to ensure a thumping victory for the Graduate MLC candidate Sithamraju Sudhakar in the March 13 polls

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Uttarandhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy has said that the MLC elections are the semi-finals of the general elections in the 2024.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Subba Reddy, who is also the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), called upon the people of the North Andhra region to give a thumping majority to the YSRCP-backed Graduate MLC candidate Sithamraju Sudhakar in the elections scheduled to be conducted on March 13.

“The victory of Mr. Sudhakar will show the faith the people of the region have on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister would not only move to Visakhapatnam soon but also make it as the Executive Capital of the State, he added.

Mr. Subba Reddy also said that in the recently concluded Global Investors Summit, investors had come forward to invest ₹13 lakh crore in the State in about 20 sectors, and a large part of it would be diverted to Uttarandhra.

Party Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah said that Mr. Jagan hadbeen favouring the BCs in a big way. Though the Supreme Court had reduced the quota of BCs in seat allocation, the Chief Minister had gone out of the way to allocate more seats to them, and now it was their turn of the BCs to ensure Mr. Sudhakar’s victory.

He said that the YSRCP had played a key role in introducing Bill for reservation of BCs in Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US