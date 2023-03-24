ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: MLC-elect vows to strive for victory of YSRCP in 2024 elections

March 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Suresh Babu’s loyalty to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy helps him become a member of the Legislative Council for the second time

K Srinivasa Rao

MLC-elect Penumatsa Suryanarayana Raju has vowed to strive for the victory of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 general elections.

He was speaking to the media over phone on Friday.

Dr. Suryanarayana Raju, popularly known as Suresh Babu, is a dentist by profession and son of former Minister Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the demise of Sambasiva Raju in August 2020, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given Dr. Suresh Babu a chance to serve as MLC. However, the tenure was only for two-and-a-half years.

Loyalty to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy helped Dr. Suresh Babu get another chance to be a member of the Legislative Council, this time for a tenure of six years.

Dr. Suresh Babu had unsuccessfully contested from the Nellimarla Assembly constituency in 2014. Though he was not given ticket in 2019, he strived hard to strengthen the party in the Nellimarla constituency.

Meanwhile, V Dental Care chairman John Madugula and director K.M.K. Ramaesh hailed the victory of Dr. Suresh Babu. They hoped that he would raise the issues of the dentists and students of dental colleges in the Upper House.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US