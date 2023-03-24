Andhra Pradesh: MLC-elect vows to strive for victory of YSRCP in 2024 elections

March 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

MLC-elect Penumatsa Suryanarayana Raju has vowed to strive for the victory of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 general elections.

He was speaking to the media over phone on Friday.

Dr. Suryanarayana Raju, popularly known as Suresh Babu, is a dentist by profession and son of former Minister Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju.

After the demise of Sambasiva Raju in August 2020, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given Dr. Suresh Babu a chance to serve as MLC. However, the tenure was only for two-and-a-half years.

Loyalty to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy helped Dr. Suresh Babu get another chance to be a member of the Legislative Council, this time for a tenure of six years.

Dr. Suresh Babu had unsuccessfully contested from the Nellimarla Assembly constituency in 2014. Though he was not given ticket in 2019, he strived hard to strengthen the party in the Nellimarla constituency.

Meanwhile, V Dental Care chairman John Madugula and director K.M.K. Ramaesh hailed the victory of Dr. Suresh Babu. They hoped that he would raise the issues of the dentists and students of dental colleges in the Upper House.