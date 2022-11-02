Andhra Pradesh MLC Challa Bhagirath Reddy passes away

Bhagirath Reddy developed health complications after a pneumonia attack and was on ventilator support; Chief Minister offers condolences

Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Challa Bhagirath Reddy died while undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital in Hyderabad on November 2 (Wednesday). He was 46.

The MLC, hailing from Owk in Nandyal district, is survived by his wife Sri Lakshmi and two sons.

Bhagirath Reddy, who developed health complications after a pneumonia attack, had been on ventilator support for the past two days. His father, Challa Ramakrishna Reddy died of COVID-19 complications in January 2021. Bhagirath Reddy became an MLC in March 2021.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences over the death of Bhagirath Reddy. “Coming from a political family in Owk, Bhagirath was an active YSRCP leader,” the Chief Minister said in a statement and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Born in May 1976, Bhagirath Reddy did his MA in political science from Osmania University. He was the Youth Congress president of Kurnool from 2003 and 2009. He served as All India Youth Congress secretary from 2007 to 2008. Bhagirath Reddy and his father joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) before the 2019 elections.