Andhra Pradesh: MLA’s ‘Gandhigiri’ act paves way for ending Nellorians’ civic woes

November 21, 2022 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - NELLORE

MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy entered the sewage water and staged a protest by remaining there for hours to press for taking up of the civic work immediately

S. Murali

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. File

People of Ummareddy Gunta in Nellore can heave a sigh of relief as the drainage problem they have been facing has been resolved with the intervention of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Within seven months of the MLA staging a protest, the problem of flooding of the locality with sewage water leading to water-borne diseases, was resolved with the authorities concerned completing the canal work at a cost of ₹55 lakh.

The problem arose after the drainage outlet was closed by the railway officials. No solution was in sight for long as the officials of the railways and the civic body passed the buck. At this juncture, the irate MLA entered the sewage water and staged a protest by remaining there for hours to press for taking up of the civic work immediately. Following this, the railway and municipal authorities laid the foundation stone for the work in July this year.

Trending

  1. Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
  2. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  3. Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned
  4. Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv, announces new air defence package for Ukraine
  5. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The people of the colony welcomed the MLA with flowers to express their happiness over completion of the canal work. When he was an Opposition party MLA, he stood in neck-deep drainage waters demanding construction of a bridge over a drainage canal in a slum area and the bridge was sanctioned in no time and completed within three months, they recalled. In a similar way, the ‘‘people’s MLA’‘ had launched a Satyagraha and got roads riddled with potholes in the locality repaired, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US