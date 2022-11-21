Andhra Pradesh: MLA’s ‘Gandhigiri’ act paves way for ending Nellorians’ civic woes

November 21, 2022 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - NELLORE

People of Ummareddy Gunta in Nellore can heave a sigh of relief as the drainage problem they have been facing has been resolved with the intervention of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Within seven months of the MLA staging a protest, the problem of flooding of the locality with sewage water leading to water-borne diseases, was resolved with the authorities concerned completing the canal work at a cost of ₹55 lakh.

The problem arose after the drainage outlet was closed by the railway officials. No solution was in sight for long as the officials of the railways and the civic body passed the buck. At this juncture, the irate MLA entered the sewage water and staged a protest by remaining there for hours to press for taking up of the civic work immediately. Following this, the railway and municipal authorities laid the foundation stone for the work in July this year.

The people of the colony welcomed the MLA with flowers to express their happiness over completion of the canal work. When he was an Opposition party MLA, he stood in neck-deep drainage waters demanding construction of a bridge over a drainage canal in a slum area and the bridge was sanctioned in no time and completed within three months, they recalled. In a similar way, the ‘‘people’s MLA’‘ had launched a Satyagraha and got roads riddled with potholes in the locality repaired, they added.