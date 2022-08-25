Andhra Pradesh: MLA to distribute 1.24 lakh clay Ganesh idols in Chandragiri constituency

700 artisans to use 2,500 tonnes of clay for making the idols

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
August 25, 2022 20:12 IST

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy looking at the clay Ganesh idols, in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has announced that clay Ganesh idols will be distributed among 1.24 lakh households ahead of the Vinayaka Chavithi festival in his constituency in Tirupati district.

The MLA, who has been distributing eco-friendly Ganesh idols for the last 10 years, has roped in 700 artisans and 2,500 tonnes of clay is being used for making of the idols. The artisans have been busy making the idols in 25 locations in the constituency for the last thirty days.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy inspected the agricultural market yard where the idols were being made on Thursday. He said that extensive use of Plaster of Paris was causing environment pollution, which prompted him to launch the initiative aiming at ensuring eco-friendly celebration of Vinayaka Chavithi in his constituency.

The legislator also announced that around 2,000 volunteers would distribute the clay idols among the households. “A hand book on performing Vinayaka Puja will also be distributed along with the idols,” he said.

