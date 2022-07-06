Andhra Pradesh: MLA seeks ₹100-crore special grant to improve infrastructure in Nellore

At review meeting, Sridhar Reddy alleges indifferent attitude of civic officials

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy addressing a review meeting on welfare schemes in Nellore on Wednesday. District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu is seen.

A day after stepping into sewage water to highlight the civic woes of Nellore, ruling YSRCP MLA from Nellore Rural Assembly constituency K. Sridhar Reddy pressed for a special grant of ₹100 crore to address the infrastructure bottlenecks in the city.

“Basic infrastructure has not been created in the Jagananna Colonies to the satisfaction of the beneficiaries as promised by the officials concerned,” he said while taking part in a review meeting on welfare schemes chaired by State Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy here on Wednesday.

People lived in unhygienic conditions as garbage remained strewn all over at several places in Nellore, he complained. Motorists had a rough ride on several roads in the city, he said, while referring to complaints from road users during the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam’ programme.

The MLA, who has been visiting all the colonies in his constituency in the last three months, also raised the alleged indifferent attitude of the civic officials to construction of bridge over a sewage canal.

Party MLA from Venkatagiri Anam Ramanarayana Reddy as also Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhara Reddy raised issues relating to infrastructure projects in their constituencies.

Giving a patient hearing, the Minister promised to resolve the problems raised by the MLAs.

Model district

He said Nellore district would be developed into a model district with the collective efforts of MPs, MLAs, MLCs and officials from various departments.

He said the government had taken bold steps to introduce a series of reforms in the education sector. As many as 828 State-run schools were given a facelift under ‘‘Mana Badi - Nadu Nedu’ programme at a cost of ₹165 crore. Additional classrooms would be constructed in 1,131 schools at a cost of ₹360 crore, he said. He asserted that all eligible mothers would be provided benefits under the Amma Vodi scheme.

The Panchayat Raj department had taken up repairs to roads at a cost of ₹162 crore, he said, adding tenders would be called to improve another set of roads at a cost of ₹160.70 crore.