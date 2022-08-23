Andhra Pradesh: MLA says TDP’s criticism on State economy is politically motivated

Anantha Venkataramireddy hits out at TDP for diverting people’s attention from development

Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR
August 23, 2022 01:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkataramireddy on Sunday said constant criticism on the State economy by Opposition leaders was politically motivated. He said the Opposition party leaders should explain why prices of essential goods were increasing in other States also.

Addressing residents of Rajeev Colony in Anantapur as part of Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabhuthvam, the MLA hit out at the TDP for creating a fuss and diverting people’s attention from real development.

The YSRCP government had spent ₹25 crore on revamping the road network in the panchayats in the constituency to bring them on par with that of the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Works valued at another ₹12 crore were under way. About ₹600 crore had been spent for development works in the city in three years, he pointed out.

He said the government was focused on empowerment of the poor and the downtrodden by timely delivering the welfare schemes promised in the manifesto. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The general practice is to implement the promises made in manifesto in the last year before next elections, but Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has implemented 95% of the promises,” Mr. Venkatarami Reddy asserted.

He said house site pattas were given to 32 lakh people in the State, adding that in Anantapur constituency alone, 27,000 beneficiaries were given house sites.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app