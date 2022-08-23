Andhra Pradesh: MLA says TDP’s criticism on State economy is politically motivated

ADVERTISEMENT

Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkataramireddy on Sunday said constant criticism on the State economy by Opposition leaders was politically motivated. He said the Opposition party leaders should explain why prices of essential goods were increasing in other States also.

Addressing residents of Rajeev Colony in Anantapur as part of Gadapa Gadapaki Mana Prabhuthvam, the MLA hit out at the TDP for creating a fuss and diverting people’s attention from real development.

The YSRCP government had spent ₹25 crore on revamping the road network in the panchayats in the constituency to bring them on par with that of the city.

Works valued at another ₹12 crore were under way. About ₹600 crore had been spent for development works in the city in three years, he pointed out.

He said the government was focused on empowerment of the poor and the downtrodden by timely delivering the welfare schemes promised in the manifesto.

“The general practice is to implement the promises made in manifesto in the last year before next elections, but Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has implemented 95% of the promises,” Mr. Venkatarami Reddy asserted.

He said house site pattas were given to 32 lakh people in the State, adding that in Anantapur constituency alone, 27,000 beneficiaries were given house sites.