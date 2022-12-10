Andhra Pradesh: Mizoram Governor Haribabu to lay foundation stone for Cancer Palliative Critical Care Centre on December 11

December 10, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu will lay foundation stone on Sunday for the construction of 100-bedded Cancer Palliative Critical Care Centre to be constructed by Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust in Mangalampalem located near Kothavalasa. According to the press release from Trust founder Raparthi Jagadeesh Babu, the Governor will arrive at 11 a.m. and participate in the trust programmes including opening of advanced Orthopedic Operation Theatre. He will distribute artificial limbs to needy physically challenged persons. Vizinaagaram Collector A. Suryakumari and others will participate in the programmes, said Mr. Jagadish.

