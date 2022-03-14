Andhra Pradesh: missing 8-year-old boy found hanging from tree

March 14, 2022 01:52 IST

Police suspect he was murdered

Mystery shrouded the death of an eight-year-old boy whose body was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Mahal, a village near Kalakada Mandal headquarters in Chittoor district, on Sunday.

The police, who found injury marks on his body, suspect the boy was murdered and that his body was later hanged.

According to the Valmikipuram circle police, Kiran (8), son of a lorry cleaner from Mahal village, had gone missing on March 11. After searching for him in the neighborhood and at relatives’ houses, the parents reported the matter to the Kalakada police on Saturday evening. They informed the police that the boy had not gone to school on that day.

A frantic search by the police and villagers led to detection of the body around midnight.

After identification of the body by the parents, it was shifted to the area hospital for autopsy.

“A case has been registered and further investigation is on. The CC camera footage in and around Mahal and surrounding areas will be checked,” said Circle-Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy.