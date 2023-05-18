ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Miscreants relieve retired priest of cash and valuables by posing as ACB officers

May 18, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Duggirala police constitute special team to nab the culprits

The Hindu Bureau

Three miscreants, posing themselves of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers, entered the house of a retired priest, Taraknath Sarma, in the early hours of Thursday, conducted searches, and took away ₹50,000 cash and other valuables.

The incident took place at about 5.30 a.m. at Kantamarajuvari Konduru village of Duggirala mandal in Guntur district.

Mr. Sarma had served as a priest at a local Endowments Department temple and retired from service recently.

“The miscreants have entered the house of Mr. Sarma by introducing themselves as ACB officials. They claimed to have information that he has assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. They searched the house and took away ₹50,000 cash. They also forced Mr. Sarma to give three cheques, two for ₹100 and the other for ₹1 lakh,” A. Srinivasa Reddy, Sub Inspector, Duggirala Police Station, said.

The victim also said that the miscreants showed him a search warrant, but did not give it to him.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said they registered a case and constituted a special team to nab the culprits.

