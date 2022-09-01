Andhra Pradesh: Minor girl ‘gangraped’ in Tirupati district

One of the three accused taken into custody

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
September 01, 2022 20:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped at a remote village in KVB Puram mandal in Tirupati district on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Thursday evening after the girl’s family members lodged a police complaint.

According to the police, the girl was allegedly abducted by three youths when she was returning home after attending the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations late in the evening. The girl was allegedly taken to an isolated spot and gang-raped.

The girl told about the incident to her family members after she reached home. Her mother and grandmother lodged a complaint at KVB Puram police station on Thursday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy SP (Srikalahasti) Viswanath formed a special team which took one of the accused into custody, while a search has been launched for the two more accused.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The deputy SP rushed to the police station and conducted a preliminary investigation. The girl has been taken to the area hospital for medical examination and her condition is said to be stable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app