Andhra Pradesh: Minor girl ‘gangraped’ in Tirupati district

One of the three accused taken into custody

A minor girl was allegedly gangraped at a remote village in KVB Puram mandal in Tirupati district on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Thursday evening after the girl’s family members lodged a police complaint.

According to the police, the girl was allegedly abducted by three youths when she was returning home after attending the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations late in the evening. The girl was allegedly taken to an isolated spot and gang-raped.

The girl told about the incident to her family members after she reached home. Her mother and grandmother lodged a complaint at KVB Puram police station on Thursday morning.

Deputy SP (Srikalahasti) Viswanath formed a special team which took one of the accused into custody, while a search has been launched for the two more accused.

The deputy SP rushed to the police station and conducted a preliminary investigation. The girl has been taken to the area hospital for medical examination and her condition is said to be stable.