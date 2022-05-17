Andhra Pradesh: minor boy drowns in a stream

A 16-year-old boy was reportedly drowned in a stream at Yeguvasobha area under Ananthagiri Police Station limits in Alluri Sitharamaraju district. The deceased was identified as V. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Munagapaka mandal in Anakapalli district.

According to Sub-Inspector of Ananthagiri Police Station K. Ramu, on Monday evening Vijay Kumar along with his two other friends reportedly went for a swim in the stream. Two of them, including Vijay Kumar, were reportedly washed away by the strong flow of the water. While the other minor boy was rescued by the locals, Vijay Kumar was not found and was feared to have drowned. Though the locals and police searched for him till late in the night, there was no trace of him.

On Tuesday morning, the police retrieved the body of Vijay Kumar. Police said that the deceased had come to Ananthagiri mandal with his parents for some work, when the incident occurred. Vijay Kumar recently attended Class X examinations. The body was shifted to an area hospital for post-mortem. Ananthagiri police have registered a case.