Andhra Pradesh: Ministers using unparliamentary language over meeting of Naidu and Pawan, alleges former MLA Meesala Geeta

January 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated January 10, 2023 08:15 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former MLA of Vizianagaram Meesala Geeta on Monday alleged that the many Ministers, including R.K. Roja, Ambati Rambabu and Gudivada Amarnath, were using unparliamentary language while referring to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan who had joined hands to oppose G.O. No.1 which banned public meetings and roadshows in the State.

In a press release, she said that the Ministers had crossed their limits while reacting to the meeting between Mr. Pawan and Mr. Naidu in Hyderabad. “Opposition parties will have their own strategies. There is no need for the ruling party to react,” she added. “The meeting of two leaders has sent shock waves to the ruling party leaders. Their unity will ensure absolute defeat of YSRCP in next elections,” said Ms. Geeta.