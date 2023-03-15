Andhra Pradesh: Ministers target dissident YSRCP legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy during Question Hour in Legislative Assembly 

March 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Dissident YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was snubbed by Ministers Ambati Rambabu, K. Nageswara Rao and M. Nagarjuna when he sought to raise issues related to his constituency during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The Ministers alleged that Mr. Sridhar Reddy was disrupting the proceedings with the tacit support of the TDP.

Deploring Mr. Sridhar Reddy’s attitude, Mr. Ambati Rambabu said he betrayed the YSRCP, and insisted that people knew well why TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party were showering love on the MLA.

He suggested that Mr. Sridhar Reddy was an experienced legislator who would not be unaware of the rule that “individual issues” could not be raised during the Question Hour, but he came to the House to catch public attention by creating a disturbance as per a plan.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam refused to give an opportunity to Mr. Sridhar Reddy to speak on the issues he wanted to highlight, and instead told him to submit a representation so that it could be sent to the government.

Before that, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy faulted Mr. Sridhar Reddy for allegedly trying to subvert the agenda (Question Hour), but gave an assurance that his grievances would be certainly looked into if they were raised at an appropriate forum.

Holding a placard on which the issues related to his constituency (Nellore Rural) were written in big, bold letters, Mr. Sridhar Reddy stood silently at his seat throughout the Question Hour on being denied a chance to narrate the problems even as the TDP MLAs expressed solidarity with him by remaining in their allotted places.