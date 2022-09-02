Andhra Pradesh: Ministers recall welfare initiatives brought in by YSR

YSR made Damodaram Sanjeevaiah thermal plant, Krishnapatnam port a reality: Kakani

Special Correspondent NELLORE/ONGOLE
September 02, 2022 19:24 IST

Ministers paying tribute to by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 13th death anniversary in Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Glowing tributes were paid tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of his 13th death anniversary on Friday.

Recalling the welfare and development initiatives of the Rajasekhara Reddy regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh, State Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the leader endeared himself to the masses by implementing welfare schemes on a scale never seen before.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government followed in his footsteps to earn a permanent place in the hearts of the people, the Minister said, while speaking at an event in Nellore. He was joined by, among others, party’s district in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhkar Reddy and Kottamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy credited YSR government’s initiatives for making big ticket projects, including Krishnapatnam port and Damodaram Sanjeeviah thermal plant, a reality.

In Ongole, Lok Sabha member Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, former State Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Sidda Raghava Rao, and Ongole Mayor G. Sujatha paid floral tributes at the statue of the late leader on the arterial trunk road.

Chief Security Officer Addanki Solomon Carney Wesley, who died along with late YSR in the helicopter crash, was also remembered on the occasion.

