  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Ministers launch  modernisation works in Kakinada Anchorage Port

The works are expected to be completed in 12 months to increase the annual cargo handling capacity from 4 to 5 million tonnes

November 25, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KAKINADA

T. Appala Naidu
Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and other public representatives at anchorage port in Kakinada on Friday.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and other public representatives at anchorage port in Kakinada on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday performed bhumi puja for the ₹90.85 crore modernisation works in the Kakinada Anchorage Port off Kakinada coast. The is India’s leading port for rice exports. 

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and other public representatives at the anchorage port in Kakinada on Friday.

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and other public representatives at the anchorage port in Kakinada on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The modernisation works, under the Sagarmala programme, are expected to be completed within 12 months to increase the annual cargo handling capacity from 4 to 5 million tonnes.

“The modernisation of the anchorage port will provide additional employment to over 5,000 locals. At present, at least 30,000 people depend on the port operations both directly and indirectly,” Mr. Amarnath said. 

A 90 metre new Wharf-1 and 110 metre Wharf-2 would be constructed for the mechanical handling. The five loading points for manual operations will be constructed under the project.

The groynes and revetments of the 2.5- metre-depth of the commercial canal will be repaired and the canal will be dredged between the sea and the port for navigational depth. 

“There has been a question on the future of the anchorage port. The modernisation will bring the glory of the port back within a year with a thriving maritime trade activity”, said Mr. Amarnath. The workers of the anchorage port submitted their grievances during the interaction. 

The Ministers and Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu commissioned 8,000-tonne bulk cargo ship Jai Riddhi at the anchorage port. It is owned by Bothra Group and built by Kakinada-based San Marine.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.