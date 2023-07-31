HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Ministers criticising Purandeswari to cover up their inefficiencies, says BJP leader

July 31, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The YSRCP government has no credible answers for the per capita income of State falling to the levels seen in African countries, says BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

The YSRCP government has no credible answers for the per capita income of State falling to the levels seen in African countries, says BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has said that the Ministers who hit back at Daggubati Purandeswari in retaliation to her comments on the failures of the YSRCP government lack the courage to give a proper explanation for the issues raised by her.

“YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, who vowed to release a White Paper within 24 hours has apparently backtracked. The YSRCP leaders are criticising Ms. Purandeswari to cover up the inefficiencies of the government,” he asserted. 

In a press release on July 31 (Monday), Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the government had no ‘credible answers’ for the trafficking of children wherein Andhra Pradesh has the dubious distinction of being in the third position, the per capita income falling to levels seen in African countries, the State government’s failure to make the best use of the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the inability to get the 25 lakh houses sanctioned by the Central government for the poor constructed as per the schedule. 

Further, he said that the government owed an explanation for failing to match the standards in healthcare sector, for 80% of the hospitals empanelled under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme not rendering the services which were they supposed to, the appalling state of higher education, the failure to fill vacancies in various government departments, and the pothole-ridden roads. 

The Ministers should explain the injustice meted out to Amaravati farmers, the failure in completing the pending irrigation projects in Rayalaseema region, the alleged breakdown of law and order and a host of other issues, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy demanded.

