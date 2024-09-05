Andhra Pradesh Ministers advocate relocation of low-lying villages in Bapatla district

There is an urgent need for relocation of the villages in the low-lying areas abutting the Krishna River in Repalle Assembly constituency of Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad (Revenue) and Gottipati Ravi Kumar (Energy) have observed.

Mr. Satya Prasad and Mr. Ravi Kumar on September 4 (Wednesday) visited the flooded Lankevani Dibba island village, the last habitation in Bapatla district on the banks of the Krishna River just before it joins the Bay of Bengal.

Apart from Lankevani Dibba, the Ministers also visited other island villages and the flood-hit areas in Repalle, Ponnur and Bapatla. They took part in the relief operations and reviewed the arrangements made at the rehabilitation centres. They also enquired about the supply of food and water to the stranded people.

“Food, drinking water and essential commodities are being distributed among the stranded villagers. The government is providing food to around 24,000 people in these areas. The flood water is receding. The enumeration of the damaged properties has started,” the Ministers told The Hindu.

They said turmeric, betel leaves, elephant foot yam, and other standing crops have been damaged completely. One-month-old paddy crop in the fields has been submegerd.

“Around 12.5 lakh cusecs of water released from the Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada flows into the sea through these areas. Drainage canals are overflowing with flood waters. High tides on September 2 brought seawater to the land. As a result, the region is submerged. The residents say this is among the worst flood situations they have ever experienced,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.

“However, we have prevented the breach of canals at more than ten places in Repalle,” added Mr. Satya Prasad.

Dig at Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Minister blamed the previous YSRCP government for the flood situation in Bapatla district. “Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy neglected the repair works of the canals across the state. He did not even release funds for the desilting works. No focus was laid on strengthening the mud banks of rivers and canals. To make it worse, the YSRCP leaders encroached land on the riverbanks and canal bunds. All these factors led to the flood,” Mr. Satya Prasad.

The Ministers said the Bapatla district has at least 23 island villages. “Around 5,000 people have been evacuated. Those who are stranded are being supplied food and water by boats. The entire government machinery is busy in the rescue and rehabilitation work. The TDP cadres are also extending all possible help to flood victims,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.

The Ministers highlighted the urgency of undertaking the river and canal revetment works.

The height of the canal bunds must be increased and strengthened. All the canals must be desilted and the bunds should be strengthened. More importantly, the height of the bunds should be increased, they suggested.

“There is an urgent need to evacuate the people living in the low-lying areas and the houses should be built on the land at higher elevations to prevent flooding. At the same time, the people should be provided with livelihood opportunities there,” the Ministers said.

They further said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was likely to visit the submerged areas in Repalle on Wednesday, but it was postponed due to inclement weather conditions. Mr. Naidu is scheduled to visit Repalle on September 5 (Thursday), they added.