Andhra Pradesh Minister wraps up review of party affairs in Anantapur district with a call for unity

December 12, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Fissures within the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) Anantapur district unit came to the fore as the ruling party’s regional coordinator and State Minister for Power, Forests and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy wrapped up an extensive four-day review of the party affairs in all eight Assembly constituencies of the district on Monday.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy appealed to all the workers and leaders of the district unit to strengthen the party in all constituencies with a task to ensure that all the eight seats go the YSRCP way in the coming elections. There were detailed discussions on all four days in both the morning and evening sessions, bringing to the fore the deficiencies in the party set-up and lack of coordination in some places.

At Uravakonda constituency, the party’s defeated candidate in the 2019 elections Y. Visweswara Reddy and his younger brother Y. Madhusudhan Reddy were seen openly expressing their displeasure with each other in the presence of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, who had to intervene and do some firefighting on the dais during the meeting. There is a third contender in the form of MLC Yellareddygari Sivarami Reddy’s son, who is also staking a claim for the party ticket from the Uravakonda Assembly constituency in the coming elections.

“Meetings in every constituency are being held to further strengthen the party and stringent action will be taken against any leader or worker not maintaining discipline in the party,” the Minister said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy will next conduct review meetings in Sri Sathya Sai district on December 15, 17 and 18 instead of 15, 16 and 17 as originally planned. On December 15, he would meet leaders in Madakasira and Hindupur, while on December 17, large-scale meetings will be held in Penukonda and Dharmavaram. The Minister will visit Puttaparthi and Kadiri on December 18.

On Monday, he held review meetings of Anantapur Urban and Rapthadu constituencies at the R&B Guesthouse and at a kalyana mandapam in the city with Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy attending the respective constituency meetings.