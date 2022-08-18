Andhra Pradesh: Minister urges farmers to adopt latest farm technologies

Kakani Govardhan Reddy inaugurates new buildings at Acharya N.G. Ranga agri varsity worth ₹36 crore

State Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Wednesday exhorted the farmers to adopt the latest farm technologies to cut costs and stay afloat.

Inaugurating new buildings of the Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University worth ₹36 crore virtually from here, he underscored the importance for farmers growing crops that had a good demand in the market.

The State government, on its part, was doing its best to ensure remunerative prices for their produce by spending about ₹500 to ₹600 crore, he explained to the assembled farmers, and referred to the intervention to support tomato growers who experience highly-volatile market and end up in a soup following in drastic fall in prices.

Urging the farmers to go for crop rotation, he said millets had a good demand in the market, thanks to the increase in awareness about their health benefits.

Inauguration of Sangam barrage

The Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the Sangam and Nellore barrages by this month-end while the Agricultural Degree College, named after Mekapati Goutham Reddy, would be started at Udayagiri soon.

For the benefit of farmers, the government equipped the Rythu Bharosa Kendras(RBKs) with all the required infrastructure, paid the crop insurance premium on behalf of farmers and also ensured input subsidy without delay in case of natural calamities, he said.

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor A. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the varsity had moved up from 31st to 11th position among 74 agricultural universities in the country, thanks to the State government’s support.

The varsity, which accounted for one-third of the paddy growing area, had helped farmers successfully adopt latest farm technologies. As a result, productivity was high in the State, especially in cases of paddy and groundnut.

Research Centre Director L. Prashanthi said patents had been obtained for five types of technologies and that natural farming method was under validation process. A demonstration on use of drone for pesticide spraying in paddy field was conducted on the occasion.

District Collector K.V.N. Chakaradhar Babu said RBKs rendered a yeoman service at the grassroots level. As much as six lakh tonnes of paddy were procured through them during the last kharif and rabi seasons as part of market intervention, he added.